June 26, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher helped by tech stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with tech stocks leading a turnaround, a day after the S&P 500 posted its steepest one-day loss since early April on fears of a spiraling trade dispute between the United States and other major economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.09 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 24,281.89. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.05 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,722.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.73 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,553.74 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

