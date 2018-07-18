FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. opens higher led by industrial, financial stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in industrials after robust quarterly profit from United Airlines and CSX Corp and as Morgan Stanley’s strong results lifted financial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.90 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 25,133.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.80 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,811.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.31 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,859.43 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)

