October 16, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher led by tech stocks

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by technology stocks, as upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies helped ease jitters over the impact of an ongoing U.S.-China trade war and other global issues on corporate profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.98 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 25,351.53.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.26 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,767.05. The Nasdaq Composite gained 71.04 points, or 0.96 percent, to 7,501.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; 3)

