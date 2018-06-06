FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Nasdaq ticks to another record

June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with electric carmaker Tesla and insurer United Health among the biggest drivers, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched to another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.16 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 24,854.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.45 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,753.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,652.81 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

