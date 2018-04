April 12 (Reuters) - The main U.S. indexes opened more than 0.5 percent higher on Thursday as expectations that lower U.S. taxes would fuel corporate earnings added to a slight easing of nerves over Syria conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.64 points, or 0.71 percent, to 24,361.09. The S&P 500 gained 14.41 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,656.6. The Nasdaq Composite added 44.13 points, or 0.62 percent, to 7,113.16.