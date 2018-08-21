FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on earnings, trade optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, helped by some encouraging earnings reports and anticipation that planned trade talks between the United States and China would help resolve the spat between the world’s two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.30 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 25,786.99.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.46 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,861.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 19.09 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,840.09 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

