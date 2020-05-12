Market News
May 12, 2020 / 1:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.85 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 24,292.84. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.18 points, or 0.31%, at 2,939.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.80 points, or 0.36%, to 9,225.15 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below