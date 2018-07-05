US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of trade concessions

July 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, as signs that Washington may ease back on plans for tariffs on European cars drove gains for automakers, offsetting further signs of tension with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.00 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 24,285.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.97 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,724.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.98 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,550.66 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)