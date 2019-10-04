Market News
October 4, 2019 / 1:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on modest job growth in Sept

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to a 50-year low, easing worries of a sharp slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,271.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.93 points, or 0.27%, at 2,918.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.17 points, or 0.46%, to 7,908.44 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below