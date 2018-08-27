FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on optimism around NAFTA progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq hitting record highs on optimism around news that the United States and Mexico were closing in on a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.36 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 25,882.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.00 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,884.69. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.67 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,989.64 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

