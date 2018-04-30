FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on robust earnings, M&A activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as strong earnings and a string of mergers lifted spirits, kicking off a busy week for inflation watchers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.22 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 24,410.41. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.14 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,675.05. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.15 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,133.95 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

