US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Monday, after China’s plans of an interest rate reform reinforced hopes that major economies would act to counter the impact of escalating global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.05 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 26,020.06.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.80 points, or 0.86%, at 2,913.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 110.19 points, or 1.40%, to 8,006.18 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)