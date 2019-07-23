Market News
July 23, 2019 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.96 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 27,231.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.71 points, or 0.33%, at 2,994.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 38.36 points, or 0.47%, to 8,242.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below