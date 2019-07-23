US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.96 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 27,231.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.71 points, or 0.33%, at 2,994.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 38.36 points, or 0.47%, to 8,242.50 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)