April 17, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as strong earnings from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and health majors boosted optimism over what is expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at the open to 24,681.79. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.90 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,692.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.83 points, or 0.82 percent, to 7,215.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

