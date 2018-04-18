FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong earnings, oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the latest batch of earnings including Morgan Stanley added to optimism about the U.S. corporate reporting season, while a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.22 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 24,820.85. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,710.11. The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,292.38 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

