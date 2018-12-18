Market News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost; Fed in focus

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday boosted by technology shares, as investors wait for clues on the Federal Reserve’s path for future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.15 points, or 0.75 percent, at the open to 23,769.13.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.96 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,559.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.08 points, or 0.83 percent, to 6,809.82 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

