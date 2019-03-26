Market News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost

March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, for the first time in five sessions, as Apple Inc led gains in technology stocks, while financials were lifted by big banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.73 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 25,649.56.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.30 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,812.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 62.46 points, or 0.82 percent, to 7,700.00 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)

