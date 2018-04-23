US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech, industrial gains; U.S. yields on radar

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as gains in technology and industrial stocks led optimism about a strong earnings season and concerns on rising U.S. bond yields eased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.13 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 24,488.07. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.26 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,675.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.86 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,173.99 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)