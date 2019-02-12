US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade hopes, progress to avert govt shutdown

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a tentative deal reached by U.S. lawmakers to avoid another partial government shutdown and as the United States and China expressed optimism about the ongoing trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.92 points, or 0.39 percent, at the open to 25,152.03.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.81 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,722.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 50.95 points, or 0.70 percent, to 7,358.85 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)