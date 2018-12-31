US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade progress boost

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, in their last trading session of 2018, as signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute helped lift technology companies, which have major revenue exposure to China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.54 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 23,153.94.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.20 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,498.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.99 points, or 0.99 percent, to 6,649.52 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)