US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings, trade talk hopes

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by a string of robust earnings reports, a dip in the dollar and after China said it will hold trade talks with the United States later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.56 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 25,294.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.07 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,831.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.83 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,826.95 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)