FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 16, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings, trade talk hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by a string of robust earnings reports, a dip in the dollar and after China said it will hold trade talks with the United States later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.56 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 25,294.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.07 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,831.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.83 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,826.95 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.