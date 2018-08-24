FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Powell speech awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as investors awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the direction of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.60 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 25,688.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.37 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,862.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.35 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7,907.81 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

