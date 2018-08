Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high, lifted by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.47 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,551.65.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.52 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,855.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.94 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,878.62 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)