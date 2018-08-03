FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 3, 2018 / 1:40 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as tepid jobs data, trade worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Friday after data showed job growth slowed in July and China proposed new tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.21 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 25,360.37.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.40 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,829.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.55 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,819.23 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.