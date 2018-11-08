US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after election surge

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday following a rally in the previous session that was spurred by relief after the midterm elections, with investor focus shifting to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 26,139.59. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,806.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,544.17 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)