Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, spooked by a report that China is considering slowing or halting purchases of U.S. government debt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.71 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,320.09. The S&P 500 lost 8.51 points, or 0.309309 percent, to 2,742.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.98 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,129.60.