Market News
November 27, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Trump's tariff threat

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat at the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 24,557.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.70 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,663.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.63 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,041.23 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
