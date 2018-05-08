FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 8, 2018 / 1:40 PM / in 40 minutes

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Trump Iran decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited President Donald Trump’s decision on Iran nuclear deal later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 24,341.35.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,670.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.87 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,255.34 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.