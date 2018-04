April 11 (Reuters) - The three main U.S. indexes opened lower on Wednesday on heightened concerns over a row between the United States and Russia over military action in Syria.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 197.7 points, or 0.81 percent, to 24,210.3. The S&P 500 lost 15.37 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,641.5. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.08 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,058.22.