FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 15, 2018 / 1:35 PM / in 4 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as China trade spat intensifies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday after the United States announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, spurring a promise of immediate and equivalent retaliation from Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.60 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 25,116.71. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.71 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,777.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.01 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,725.03 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.