May 17, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Cisco drags, bond yields climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after Cisco’s disappointing forecast pressured all the three main indexes, while concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields and looming trade talks persisted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.53 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 24,752.40.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.75 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,719.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.72 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,379.58 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
