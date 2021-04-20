US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings

April 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors banked on results from Netflix and other major technology-related companies this week to sustain the positive start to the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.4 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34034.18. The S&P 500 fell 4.1 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4159.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.3 points, or 0.15%, to 13894.458 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)