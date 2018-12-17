US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as growth concerns linger; Fed in focus

Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, as edgy investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy guidance and its implications of slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.68 points, or 0.47 percent, at the open to 23,986.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,590.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,886.46 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)