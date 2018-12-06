US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Huawei exec arrest fans trade worries

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled at open on Thursday, as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions, while sliding oil prices added to the pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.65 points, or 1.16 percent, at the open to 24,737.42.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.55 points, or 1.35 percent, at 2,663.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 141.37 points, or 1.97 percent, to 7,017.05 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)