Company News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors look to earnings for recovery cues

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow retreating from record levels as investors looked to the first-quarter earnings season for hints of corporate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.3 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34182.38. The S&P 500 fell 5.7 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4179.8, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.8 points, or 0.48%, to 13984.583 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

