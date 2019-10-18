US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as J&J slips

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by Johnson & Johnson, while upbeat earnings reports limited losses and calmed nerves about the global economy after China expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.39 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 27,004.49.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.11 points, or 0.04%, at 2,996.84. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.00 points, or 0.09%, to 8,149.85 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)