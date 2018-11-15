Market News
November 15, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as mixed retail results, growth stocks weigh

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with hopes of a trade negotiation between the United States and China being offset by mixed results from retailers and a slide in growth stocks including Facebook and Amazon.com Inc .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.02 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,061.48. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.06 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,693.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.56 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,112.83 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
