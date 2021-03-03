US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as private jobs data disappoints

March 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as disappointing private employment data for February dampened enthusiasm over a quick economic rebound fueled by a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.6 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31352.96. The S&P 500 fell 6.3 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 3863.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.5 points, or 0.17%, to 13336.25 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)