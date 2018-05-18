FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday due to losses in technology stocks including Applied Materials and Alphabet, while investors kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,707.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,717.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.14 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,364.34 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
