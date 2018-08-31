FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as trade concerns weigh

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday for a second day in a row, as concerns about the ongoing trade talks between the United States and other major economies hampered a record rally for the major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.07 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,964.85. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.76 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,898.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 8,079.31 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

