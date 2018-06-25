FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 1:32 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as trade fears weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday as a move to curb Chinese investments in U.S. technology firms further raised tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.16 points, or 0.48 percent, at the open to 24,463.73. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.94 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,742.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.70 points, or 0.80 percent, to 7,631.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

