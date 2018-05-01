US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as trade, inflation worries persist

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after disappointing results from Pfizer, while concerns about inflation, rising costs and protectionist policies remained.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.86 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,117.29. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.41 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,643.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,053.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)