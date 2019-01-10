Market News
January 10, 2019

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as trade talks, retailers disappoint

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after a four-day rally, on disappointment over lack of details from the U.S.-China trade talks and holiday-season reports from retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.01 points, or 0.28 percent, at the open to 23,811.11. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.45 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,573.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.43 points, or 0.70 percent, to 6,908.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

