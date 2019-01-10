US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as trade talks, retailers disappoint

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after a four-day rally, on disappointment over lack of details from the U.S.-China trade talks and holiday-season reports from retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.01 points, or 0.28 percent, at the open to 23,811.11. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.45 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,573.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.43 points, or 0.70 percent, to 6,908.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)