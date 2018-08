Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after China retaliated to Washington’s latest tariffs, clouding a strong showing for corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.19 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,615.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,856.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.66 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,880.00 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)