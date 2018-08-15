FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 15, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Turkey turmoil, trade worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of Turkey’s currency crisis and escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.55 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 25,235.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.01 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,827.95. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.88 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,810.02 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.