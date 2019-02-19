US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S.-China trade talks resume

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying strongly last week, as investors focused on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.40 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 25,849.85. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.32 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,769.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.66 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,450.75 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)