US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell broadly at the open on Tuesday, as Washington’s new round of tariffs on some Chinese goods kicked in and after a report that officials from both sides were struggling to decide on the schedule for a meeting this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.02 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 26,198.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.45 points, or 0.60%, at 2,909.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.44 points, or 0.71%, to 7,906.44 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)