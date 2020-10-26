Wall Street opens lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weigh

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes started the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.75 points, or 0.53%, at the open to 28,185.82. The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.97 points, or 0.69%, at 3,441.42, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.64 points, or 0.93%, to 11,440.64 at the opening bell.