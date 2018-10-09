FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 9, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as yields, global growth concerns weigh

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by rising yields and after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, squarely blaming the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.59 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 26,469.19.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.92 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,882.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.44 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,728.51 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.