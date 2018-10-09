US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as yields, global growth concerns weigh

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by rising yields and after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, squarely blaming the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.59 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 26,469.19.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.92 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,882.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.44 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,728.51 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)