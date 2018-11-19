US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Apple concerns, trade uncertainties

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as shares of Apple and its suppliers were hit by ongoing concerns of slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-U.S. trade dispute added to market jitters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.61 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,392.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.53 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,730.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.63 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,217.24 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)